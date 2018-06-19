Deals for duo 'close' as Worthing's striker hunt continues

Adam Hinshelwood is close to agreeing deals for two new strikers.

Worthing Football Club have been light in attacking options since the departures of forwards Zack Newton and Ben Pope last month but replacements are set to arrive by the end of this week.

Former Brighton & Hove Albion defender Hinshelwood moved quickly, bringing in versatile James Crane (from Bognor) and Will Miles (from Burgess Hill Town) weeks after the end of the Bostik League Premier Division campaign but no new additions have been added since then.

Some supporters have voiced concerned at a lack of activity in the transfer market but the club’s recruitment drive looks set to crank up.

Hinshelwood said: “I’ve been in talks with a number of players and deals for a couple of strikers are very close. We’ll hope to have both over the line this side of the weekend.

“It’s an area we do need to strengthen, espcially after the departures of Zack (Newton) and Ben (Pope), so it’ll be good to bring new faces in.

“We’ve not got the budget of some teams at this level, I’m looking to bring in players of the right age and calibre to have us fighting at the right end of the table next season.”

It’s been a quiet few weeks at Woodside Road with preparations for the new season set to ramp up next week.

The squad return for pre-season training next Tuesday and a few friendlies have been lined up.

So far, South Park (July 7 (H), Worthing United (July 10) (H), Selsey (July 14) (a) (3pm) and Chichester City (July 17 (a) (7.45pm) have all been confirmed as opposition for Worthing ahead of the 2018/19 Bostik League Premier Division campaign.

George Barker, who netted twice in four appearances at the back end of last season, looks likely to be moving on.

Goalkeeper Lucas Covolan and Aaran Racine are hoping to secure trials at teams of National League level.

While ex-Brighton & Hove Albion duo Reece Meekums and Danny Barker are weighing up their options as they target deals with professional clubs.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding a few players at present, Hinshelwood is pleased with how things are shaping up.

He added: “There is no need to panic, I think we’re in a good position.

“The squad is strong, although we’d like a couple more, and we’ve got some good young players coming through as well.

There’s a lot of work going on behind the scenes from everyone at the club.

“We’re waiting on decisions from a few key players from last season, we want to keep our best players, but we won’t stand in their way should offers from higher level clubs come in. The whole squad, hopefully with some more new additions, will be back together in the first week of July and everyone is excited ahead of the new season.”

Midfielder Reece Hallard has left the club following discussions with Hinshelwood.

Hallard is seeking a new club in search of more minutes elsewhere.