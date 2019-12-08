Defender Adam Webster lays out exactly what Brighton must do to beat Wolves

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Adam Webster believes today's opponents are an excellent example for his team to follow.

Webster, 24, recalls playing against Wolves when they were in the Championship and now tomorrow's visitors arrive to the Amex Stadium in seventh place in the Premier League and are also playing European football.

It's a route the former Bristol City defender would like to follow.

“I remember playing them in the Championship and they were by far the best team, and I always thought they would do well when they came up to the Premier League," said Webster who scored his second goal of the season during the 2-1 triumph at Arsenal last Thursday.

“They’re in the Europa League too now after having a good couple of years, and it will be a tough test for us on Sunday. They had a bit of a slow start, but they’ve picked up since and are right up there at the minute.

“You’ve got to set targets and finish as high up the league as you can. It’s so tight, and if you go on a good run then you never know what could happen. For us, it’s just about trying to build on the Arsenal win.

“We’ve got to enjoy it and everyone feels we can achieve something this season.”

Webster has impressed at Brighton following his £24m summer arrival. He made his first start of the season at Manchester City and has maintained his place in Graham Potter's team ahead of Shane Duffy.

Webster's play suits Potter's style of building attacks from the back and it's clear to see why Brighton were prepared to pay a large sum to bring him to the Amex. He's proved to be a reliable defender but crucially he is comfortable on the ball and is also a goal threat at set-pieces.

Webster has adapted to the top level with minimal fuss but he also believes the management team at Brighton have helped with the smooth transition.

“The preparation that goes into every game is so thorough," said Webster. "The staff here do an amazing job to prepare us as well as they can for what we’re going to face. We're always prepared going into every game.

“It’s important to have an identity or structure in every team, and you want to feel confident going into any game. Having that structure is how you win games.

“We work all week on the opposition and how we want to play. That definitely helps leading up to the game, and when it comes to the actual match, we’re ready for it.”

Albion moved up to 12th in the league after Arsenal but Webster insists the motivation to improve remains high. The table is desperately tight this season and despite their position Brighton are just three above the drop zone - but equally a win today against Wolves could move them up to ninth.

“It’s (Arsenal) still only three points, so even though it’s a massive win for us, we can’t get carried away. We’re very pleased that we won and believed we could get three points.

“It was a bit special and the spirits were high. You want to enjoy every win that you get in this league, but we have another game on Sunday and if you get too carried away, then it might come back to bite you.”