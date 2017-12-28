Defensive duo leading the way for resurgent Worthing

Worthing Football Club boss Adam Hinshelwood praised the performances of defensive duo Alfie Young and Joel Colbran in the Boxing Day Bostik League Premier Division win over rivals Burgess Hill.

Young and Kieron Pamment got the goals – both in the first half – as Worthing were 2-0 winners over Hillians at Woodside Road.

Defender Joel Colbran is continuing to impress for Worthing. Picture by Marcus Hoare

It was a third win from four league matches for Hinshelwood’s men and he was quick to praise the efforts of defenders Young and Colbran.

Former Watford man Young got the opening goal while Colbran made a vital goal-line clearance to deny Tony Garrod with the score at 0-0.

Worthing manager Hinshelwood believes the defensive pair are continuing to improve and said: “Joel (Colbran) and Alfie (Young) have been brilliant for me in my time back here so far.

“It’s about getting the balance right. Both are brilliant footballers and I want them to bring the ball out from the back. Getting that balance of being able to defend like you need to in this league is easier to work on, then bringing the ball up from the back. These two in particular have really bought into it.”