Depleted Worthing United take point from Godalming trip

Worthing Utd in recent action vs Wick / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Manager Danny Wood said: "We travelled to Godalming with a bare squad due to injuries that have sidelined seven first team players and handed a debut to under-18 goalkeeper Sam Waller.

"We had a really good 20-minute spell in the first half where Joe Patching was causing a lot of trouble and he was fouled for the penalty with Dan Hills dispatching it.

"In the second half, although we wanted to get a second we were under a lot of pressure and with two minutes of injury time left we thought we were getting all three points until an error of judgment awarded the home side a penalty in the 93rd minute.

"Waller made a fantastic penalty save and pushed to the side but none of our lads switched on and the resulting cross was scored. I'm happy with a point away from home but gutting that we should have taken all three."