'Disappointed and frustrated' Hughton on Huddersfield draw and 'harsh' Propper red card

Chris Hughton revealed he was 'disappointed and frustrated' with his side for giving away and cheap goal and spurning the best opportunities in their 1-1 home draw with Huddersfield Town this afternoon.

The Brighton & Hove Albion manager believed his side had enough chances to go on and win the game even with ten men after Davy Propper's 'harsh' red card.



Hughton was less than impressed with referee Anthony Taylor's decision to show the midfielder a straight red for a 50-50 tackle with 15 minutes to play.



The scores were level at the time with Solly March's opener going down as an own goal after in hit the post and went in off goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.



That first half goal was levelled up just five minutes later when Shane Duffy gifted the ball to Steve Mounie to run through and beat Maty Ryan.



The draw keeps Brighton 13th in the table and now seven points clear of the bottom three.



Hughton said: "I am disappointed and frustrated. It was a real good opportunity particularly with the start we had. We were up against a Huddersfield side that may struggle to score goals, but are good enough on the ball to get a bit of momentum.



"The goal gave them the lift they needed. In a game were we weren't at our best, we gifted them the goal and then had two of the best chances of the game.



"For all Huddersfield play, they never really had what you would call a clear chance in 90 minutes whereas we have had two one-on-one chances with the goalkeeper.



"When you go down to ten men towards the end, you are more concerned that you don't lose it rather than going on to win it. Of course, with ten me we had arguably the best chance of the game when (Jose) Izqueirdo is through.



"It's a very mixed one, in a few day's time I will be delighted that we didn't lose it towards the end. But at this moment, I am a bit frustrated that we had that chance to go on and win, at the moment, against the odds."

On the red card decision, the Albion boss said: "I have to say it was harsh. If I thought it was a red then I would tell you. The reason why I think it is harsh is that you will see that tackle numerous times on Saturdays and midweek.



"It depends on the referee on the day which way he wants to go. There are definitelty referee that would not have given that as a red card. From the angle that he was, I find it hard to believe that he gave it."



Hughton added that they will discuss the potential of an appealing and decide in the coming days.