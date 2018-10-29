'Disappointed' Hinshelwood keen to see Worthing consistency

Adam Hinshelwood wants to see a more consistent level from Worthing.

Ollie Pearce’s goal was not enough as Worthing were held to a 1-1 draw in their FA Trophy first round qualifying encounter with rivals Burgess Hill at Leylands Park on Saturday.

Ex-Worthing striker Kieron Pamment came back to haunt his former club, getting Hillians’ leveller ten minutes from time to force a replay.

Worthing boss Hinshelwood was disappointed with his side’s display in the cup clash and said: “It was two average teams on the day. We did have chances to win it as did Burgess Hill but we didn’t play very well and still managed to get something. Another game might actually be beneficial in the long run because we are not playing particularly well at this moment in time.

“We’ve got a hectic schedule ahead and the squad is going to be utilised.

“I’m not a manager who likes to tinker but with injuries and unavailability, changes have been forced. That could be a reason as to why we’re showing a consistent level at this moment in time. We’re not playing well but still managing to grind results out along the way.”

Former Worthing trio Ben Pope, Tom Cadman and Pamment all started for Hillians while another former Worthing player, Henry Watson, came off the bench in the cup clash.

Pearce’s goal ten minutes before the break gave the visitors a 1-0 half-time lead, only for managerless Hillians to hit back through ex-Worthing striker Pamment ten minutes from the end.

One plus point in the tie for Hinshelwood was the performance of Pearce.

The striker missed a couple of chances at Ebbsfleet in the FA Cup last time out but his display against Hillians impressed Hinshelwood.

He said: “I thought Ollie (Pearce) really showed his class against Burgess Hill.

“He is a player that is desperate to do well with us and really impressed.

“It was good to see him get a goal, his performance deserved that.”

Jesse Starkey, who returned to the club last week, was not available for the FA Trophy tie against Hillians.

Worthing will entertain either league rivals Haringey Borough or division-lower Southern League Premier South side Chesham United in a second round qualifying tie - should they see off Hillians in their replay at Woodside Road tomorrow night (7.45pm).

But Hinshelwood is looking no further ahead than the replay with Burgess Hill.

He said: "It's going to be another tough games against Burgess Hill, I'd say things were pretty even in the first game. Hopefully we can put on a better performance and come through."

