'Dunk kissed the badge as Palace fans batter him' Brighton supporters react on social media to draw at Crystal Palace

Brighton and Hove Albion claimed a 1-1 draw after a hotly contested clash against old rivals Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Here we take to social media to gauge the fans' reaction

@Losner

That was 2 points dropped. But our great progress continues. More sharpness in the final 3rd and in front of goal and we'll be in the Top 10. Can't wait to see the next 4 games IN PERSON representing the @OfficialBHAFC fans in the US!!

RockyWhu

Graham Potter has got Brighton playing very well. Also has a lot of good technical players there. Even the GK Matt Ryan is very good with his feet. Maupay, Trossard have just all added to it.

@Ryanmoss58

It really is a sad reflection on football that you actually have to roll around on the floor screaming and crying these days to get a penalty. If montoya wasn't so professional about it i have no doubt we'd have won a pen. #BHAFC

@thegilbertros

On reflection, another point gained under Potterball. Dominated possession but only one clear opportunity during the 90mins.

Davy Propper and Aaron Mooy immense and covered so much ground. Maupay goal celebration #BHAFC

@wearebrighton

That was one of those games where one team batters the others for 75 minutes, then an annoyingly good player creates something out of nothing to turn it on its head. Only a point at Selhurst but based on tonight, we're miles ahead of Palace. Potterball #BHAFC

@kelvynbrown19

Disappointing result did not take our chances got punished for it we controlled the game for 70 minutes but lost our way In the last 30 minutes lets take the positives move on to the next game congrats to @nealmaupay for getting on the score sheet #BHAFC #trustpotter

@MattWoosie

Lewis Dunk makes a point of kissing the Brighton badge as Palace fans batter him from the stands.

@Nick_CPFC

If anyone is still wondering why we value Zaha so highly I hope you watched that game. We were completely out of it for 70 minutes, but he saves us a point with a moment of sheer brilliance. Under a progressive manager he'd thrive. Our GOAT.