Duo who had trials at Sutton United and Scottish Championship club commit to Worthing

Worthing have tied down an influential defensive pair for the forthcoming Isthmian League Premier Division campaign.

The centre-half duo of Alfie Young and Jalen Jones have pledged their immediate futures to the club.

News of the pair agreeing to stay with Worthing will come as a huge boost to the management and supporters.

Boss Adam Hinshelwood revealed last week Jones had been on trial with Sutton while a Scottish Championship club had been running the rule over former Watford defender Young.

But the defensive pairing have decided to remain at Woodside Road.

Jones was a key player for Worthing following his January arrival from SCFL Premier Division outfit Eastbourne United.

Those standout displays during the second half of the season saw him earn a trial with the U's but he is now back at Woodside Road for the 2019/20 campaign.

Meanwhile, Young has agreed to return for a third term with Worthing.

The former Watford defender was out for nearly six months last season before making a return in February for the final run-in.

Have you read?

Worthing put eight past Selsey to start pre-season in style



Jofra Archer: From Sussex League to World Cup winner



Worthing boost attacking options with arrival of talented duo