East Preston raises hundreds at memorial match for ‘true friend’ Mike Jupp

East Preston Football Club hosted a good-spirited charity football match in memory of Mike Jupp, a keen amateur footballer who died recently.

Former team mates from football squad London and Edinburgh dusted off their boots and held the younger opposition to a 2-2 draw at half time, with the final result a well-deserved 5-2 in favour of East Preston.

Darren Jeffrey, one of the organisers, said: “It was a great way to remember our true friend Mike Jupp, he would have loved to have been here today.”

The game, now named The Jupp Cup, is hoped to become an annual event after the teams raised £750 for Mind and St Barnabas House hospice.

A well-stocked raffle helped to raise the funds, with many businesses keen to help – donations came flooding in from Waitrose, Robert Luff and Co, HouseBuyFast, Shafiques restaurant, The Ardington Hotel and many others.

Donations can still be made at www.michael-jupp.muchloved.com

