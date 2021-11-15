Eastbourne Borough and Worthing discover FA Trophy opponents

News you can trust since 1920

Worthing FC owner gobsmacked as £43k crowdfunding scheme closes in on target

Steven Gerrard reveals major Aston Villa backroom staff reshuffle ahead of Brighton and Crystal Palace

Woody wants to end drag racing career in speedy style

Graham Potter's nine most vital signings for Brighton after £140m spend since taking charge in 2019

WSL Brighton 1-0 Leicester: WATCH Maisie Symonds' remarkable last gasp freekick at the Amex Stadium

Revealed: How full Brighton's Amex Stadium has been this season - compared to Premier League rivals Crystal Palace, Brentford and Southampton

Worthing knock high-flying Hayes and Yeading out of FA Trophy

TOWIE star James Argent and EastEnders' Dean Gaffney among celebrities involved in Sussex charity football match

Ties to take place on the weekend of Saturday, November 27. Winning clubs receive £3,750. Losing sides get £1,000.

Borough will entertain Tiverton Town of the Southern League Premier Division South.