Elliott the hero as Storrington seal cup victory

Goalkeeper Gary Elliott was the hero in Storrington’s Sussex Senior Cup first round penalties victory last night.

Swans came from a goal down to draw 1-1 after extra-time at league above Southern Counties East Premier Division Crowborough before securing a surprise 4-1 penalties victory.

Goalkeeper Elliott saved three spot-kicks to take Storrington through to round two.

Crowborough took the lead but Swans hit back through Kelvin Lucas - and it stayed that way with penalties forced.

Elliott then saved three penalties in the shootout as Storrington came through.

n James Everett felt Storrington had an ‘off day’ as they went down at Seaford Town on Saturday.

James Walker and Shaun Lee struck inside 20 minutes then Ashley Kidman wrapped up a 3-1 SCFL Division 1 win for Seaford.

Jordan Suter’s goal ten minutes before the break saw Swans pull it back to 2-1 but manager Everett felt his team were below-par and said: “It was an off day for us. We made some consecutive errors in some phases of play that were punished.

“We didn’t do well enough in every area of the pitch, it would be easy to point the finger at the last line of defence but collectively, out of possession, we didn’t defend well enough as a team and add the mistakes, we never gave ourselves a chance.

“Fair play to Seaford. On the day they were the better team and we must be a little thankful to Gary Elliott in our goal, who kept us in it before half-time and gave us a platform to have a go in the second with the score at 2-1.”

STORRINGTON: Elliott; Hide, Stideford, Gilmour, Bardouleau, Setchell, Lucas, Clarke, Suter, Shoebridge, Josh Warner. Subs: Jones (Hide), Minter (Shoebridge).

