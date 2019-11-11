‘Embarrassing’ FA Trophy exit a ‘wake up call’ for Worthing

Adam Hinshelwood hopes Worthing’s surprise FA Trophy defeat will ‘give everyone a wake-up call’ after his side were thumped 4-1 by division-lower AFC Sudbury in the second qualifying round last Saturday.

Reece Harris put the visitors ahead on 19 minutes and Baris Altintop doubled Sudbury’s lead three minutes later.

Callum Harrison added a third for the away side after half-time and, while Joel Colbran reduced the deficit, the visitors completed the rout when Liam Bennett prodded in the fourth in added time.

Hinshelwood didn’t hold back on his criticisms of his side. He said: “Hopefully it gives everyone a wake-up call but I’m getting a bit tired of having to lose heavily at home before we get them.

“I want players to start learning before we get to this stage because it’s embarassing to sit on the sidelines seeing your team get out-fought, outworked and outplayed at home.

“I’m bitterly disappointed and I’d like to apologise to the fans, the board and everyone on behalf of the naivety shown throughout the side.”

The away side struck first when Harris latched on to a loose pass from Ben Pashley before nervelessly slotting past Carl Rushworth.

And Sudbury extended their lead after an unmarked Altintop headed in a corner at the back post.

The Suds’ Sean Marks came close to extending their advantage even further as he drove a long-range effort wide and Sudbury would indeed find a third when a Harrison effort slipped through Rushworth’s hands two minutes after the break.

Worthing tried to heap some pressure back on the Isthmian North side as Pearce came within inches from smashing in Alex Parsons’ driven ball across the face of goal.

The Mackerels had something to cheer about when Colbran guided home a corner but Sudbury responded straight away. Freddie King outmuscled a Reds defender before slipping in Tom Dettmar but Rushworth made a fantastic one-on-one save to keep out the visitors.

The away side compounded Worthing’s misery deep into stoppage time when Liam Bennett collected a through ball and charged down the wing before cutting inside and lashing in a strike at Rushworth’s near post.

Hinshelwood said: “I’m really disappointed. We seem to throw in an odd result like this at the moment. It might be down to how young they are, their naivety, and a lack of leaders.

“Everything you need in a team we were lacking on Saturday and we were way below par in every department.

"(Sudbury) worked hard enough, had more desire and determination, moved the ball better and won aerial duals. Every aspect of their game was better than ours.”

Worthing: Rushworth, Colbran, Tutt, Stevens (Ayoola 67’), Young, Pashley, Dawes (Armstrong 54’), Aguiar, Doughty (Parsons 54’), Meekums, Pearce. Unused: Edwards, Kealy, Ayoola.