England calls for Worthing pair

Goalkeeper Taylor Seymour and midfielder Ricky Aguiar have been named in the England College squad for the upcoming season.

International call-ups for the pair means Worthing College men’s academy performance programme have been represented in each of the past five years.

Ricky Aguiar

Along with Seymour and Aguiar fellow students Callum Jenkins, Joe Law and Callum Chalmers attended the first set of trials at Filton College, Bristol.

All five showed enough to be asked along to take part in the final trials in Nottingham, although only Worthing’s Aguiar and Seymour made the final squad.

England Colleges’ are managed by Chichester College’s head of football academy and former Bognor first team coach Darin Killpartrick.

The Sussex links do not end there in the latest squad as both Liam Brady (Chichester College) and Tom Cooklin (Varndean College) have also been named.

Manager Killpartrick’s latest intake took part in a training camp at St George’s Park, where the players were given full access to the facilities and focused on conditioning, technical and tactical aspects of play.

They also played a friendly against an England Independent Schools team, drawing 1-1.

Aguiar and Seymour do not have to wait long for their next England action. A competitive international friendly at Milton Keynes against an Australia Schools side will be held before they fly off to Rome in mid-February for the annual Caput Mundi tournament - where they take on international sides from across Europe.

Performance programme head coach and head of PE & Sport Dave Hall said: “The academy of sport programme is about allowing students to train, play and study at the highest level they can.

“We are extremely proud that for the fifth year running we have England College internationals for men’s football.

“This now takes the number up to 15 internationals in the last six seasons. This shows not only the quality of player, but the development of the person as its great to see the whole squad developing.

“They’re really taking on board the game intelligence as well as the parts of the game that are developed beyond the field of play, which can only stand them in good stead for their academic and footballing progression.

“It’s also excellent to see Sussex represented by four players in the ECFA side and Rob Malila (BHASVIC) in the England Schools squad.

“This again shows the talented players and coaches in the area, which is something I have always championed since being Sussex Schools manager, winning two National titles in the process.

“For me there is so much talent about that needs to be nurtured and we feel at Worthing College this is the best place for that both as players and people.”

Individual successes have also transferred to the Worthing College squads.

They have county cup semi-finals to look ahead to in 2019.

Along with that, Worthing College are in round four of ESFA and ECFA National Cup competitions, giving them much to fight for this year.

The Worthing College men’s football Academy are recruiting for September 2019.

Contact Dave Hall on d.hall@worthing.ac.uk for more information.

