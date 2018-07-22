Ex-Brighton youth product and Worthing loanee joins Bromley

Forward Reece Meekums has joined National League outfit Bromley for the upcoming season.

Meekums, 19, who was released by Brighton & Hove Albion in May, enjoyed a successful stint on loan at Bostik League Premier Division Worthing for a large part of the 2017/18 campaign.

Former Albion defender Adam Hinshelwood, manager of Worthing, had hoped to secure his services for the upcoming season but Meekums has opted on a switch to National League Bromley.

Worthing were boosted with the news defensive duo Alfie Young and Aarran Racine would be returning this season on Thursday after trials at Aldershot Town and Dagenham & Redbridge respectively.

However Meekums, whose spent pre-season on trial at Bromley, will not be returning to Woodside Road after being snapped up by the National League side.

Ex-Worthing forward Omar Bugiel also sealed a permanent move to the club earlier this summer after a loan spell last season, speaking to www.bromleyfc.tv Meekums said: "It feels good to get it over the line. I’ve been training with the club for a few weeks now and all of the players and staff have been brilliant and very welcoming. It’s time to kick on now.”

