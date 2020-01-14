Ex-Liverpool star believes £50m for Lewis Dunk is good for Brighton and Chelsea

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol believes £50m for Lewis Dunk would be good business for Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea.

Chelsea are yet to make their first major signing of the transfer window and have been heavily linked with a move for Dunk.

The 28-year-old Albion skipper has been in fine for Graham Potter's team this season and many fans are baffled why he has not been included in recent England squads.

Frank Lampard is keen to bolster his defence and believes Dunk good be a good fit.

In today's market, where Harry Maguire moved to Manchester United for £80m and Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool for £75m, Nicol belives £50m for the Albion skipper is about right.

“Look what Van Dijk has done for Liverpool. I have no problem [with big-money signings]," he said. “The prices seem steep at the time, but if you’re telling me Lewis Dunk is going to cost £50million, those clubs have done some good business with what they’ve signed.

"Chelsea right now need players to come in and hit the ground running. If you go out and get someone from outside the Premier League, you’re not quite sure what you’re going to get.

“You know Lewis Dunk is going to be reliable, he’s going to be strong, he’s not gonna be flashy. You know exactly what you’re going to get.

“He’s experienced, he’s 28-years-old, he’s in his prime, it wouldn’t be a bad signing.

Hwang Hee-chan is an attacker that interests Brighton and a host of other Premier League clubs, including Leicester, Everton and Wolves.

The 23-year-old South Korea international has impressed for RB Salzburg this campaign but any deal may have to wait until the summer.

Salzburg’s sports director Christoph Freund said: "Top clubs have been reported with Hee-Chan. But he is a decisive factor in the Spring for us. He will stay.”

Brighton forward James Tilley, currently on loan at Yeovil, looks set to sign for Ian Holloway's Grimsby Town on a permanent basis later today.

Tilley, from Billingshurst, signed for Albion in 2015 and has had loan spells at Cork City and Yeovil Town.