FA Cup run has created a real buzz around the club - Hinshelwood

Worthing boss Adam Hinshelwood says there is a real buzz at the club after reaching the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Goals from returning Aarran Racine, David Ajiboye, from the penalty spot, and Ollie Pearce - a second in as many matches - fired Worthing to a 3-2 third qualifying round triumph at Southern League Division 1 South strugglers Moneyfields on Saturday.

Racine gave Worthing the lead but Connor Bailey's fortuitous free-kick levelled things up at 1-1 before the break.

Ajiboye's spot-kick and Pearce's goal saw Hinshelwood's team open up a two-goal lead just after the hour. Goalkeeper Lucas Covolan was forced off with 15 minutes still to play after breaking his arm, which saw midfielder Joseph Clarke go in goal.

The stand-in stopper made a couple of saves before Lou Fennimore made it 3-2 to set up a tense final few minutes. However Worthing saw it out and progressed to pocket £15,000 for the win

Worthing boss Hinshelwood feels there's a real buzz as Worthing wait to discover who they will meet in the fourth qualifying round later today.

The club are just one win away from reaching the first round proper and Hinshelwood said: "It's brilliant for the club. There's a real incentive with the prize money and it's creating a real buzz within the squad, for the supporters and around the club as a whole.

"I'm still waiting for us to win a game 2-0 or 3-0 and see things out comfortable. They scored a bit of a fluke from a free-kick to get level then the game turned a bit scrappy. There was only going to be one winner if things continued as they were but we really took the game to them in the second half.

"We were 3-1 up and it could have been more before we lost Lucas to a broken arm. I stuck Joe in goal as he's played there a few times for his college and he made some good saves, ones you would expect, but he's not a goalkeeper. The one he probably should have saved, he slipped and it set up a tense final few minutes but we saw it through."

A downside to the victory was goalkeeper Covolan breaking his arm and he is expected to face a lengthy stint on the sidelines.

Hinshelwood revealed work will put in over the course of this week looking at options to fill the void left by the Brazilian ahead of Saturday's Bostik League Premier Division clash with Kingstonian at Woodside Road on Saturday.

"We'll still waiting to discover the length of Lucas's absence," Hinshelwood said.

"He's got to go to the fracture clinic, he could be looking at anywhere between six weeks to three months out.

"We've got some really talented goalkeepers at the club but whether any are ready to make the step up is a decision I'll have to make. I'll be working hard this week to make sure everything is in place for the game against Kingstonian."

The draw for the fourth qualifying round takes place at midday.

