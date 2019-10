The draw for the second round qualifying of the Buildbase FA Trophy was made today (Monday) at Wembley Stadium, with 36 ties scheduled

The games are scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 9 and winning clubs at this stage will pick up £3,000 from the FA prize fund with losing clubs also collecting £1,000.

The draw for the remaining Sussex sides is as follows:

Royston Town v Haywards Heath Town

Bognor Regis Town v East Thurrock United

Worthing v AFC Sudbury

Hastings United v Whitehawk