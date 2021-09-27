FA Vase: Five Southern Combination League clubs discover next opponents
Five teams from the SCFL have reached the first round proper of the FA Vase - and three have landed home ties.
The draw was made today following Saturday's final qualifying round.
There were 182 ties across the weekend with non-league clubs across the country chasing progress in the competition, which is open for teams from Steps 5-7 of the National League System.
In the first round, 105 ties are scheduled for Saturday 23 October
Winning clubs in the first round proper will collect £825 from the prize fund with those teams exiting at this stage picking up £250.
Here's the ties drawn for the SCFL sides left in...
Abbey Rangers v Horley Town
Littlehampton Town v Moneyfields
Pagham v Snodland Town
Guildford City v Shoreham
Crawley Down Gatwick v Lordswood