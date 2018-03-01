FIFA test booked in for Worthing's 3G pitch

Worthing Football Club will know where they stand with their pitch issues shortly after the end of their Ryman League Premier Division season.

The club had to play their first five matches of this season at Bognor after their Woodside Road 3G surface failed three FIFA quality test certification inspections. It passed an inspection in October after remedial work but it needs to pass its annual test for the club to play on it next season.

Worthing have a test booked in for Monday, April 30, and managing director Calvin Buckland said: “The FIFA test is an annual test we have to have as you need to be on The FA’s register to be able to use the pitch for competitive games.

“If it passes, brilliant, we’ll just carry on. But if it were to fail again, there’s a whole plethora of issues around that.

“The biggest being we wouldn’t be able to play here again until it was put right.

“Whether there could be more remedial work done to put it right, I don’t know. We’ve probably had as much remedial work done that possibly can be.

“Until it has that test and we know which way we’re going, there’s not too much else I can say about it.”