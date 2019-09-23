Find out who our teams will face in the FA Cup third qualifying round

The FA Cup. Picture courtesy of Getty Images
The draw for the Emirates FA Cup third round qualifying was made at Wembley Stadium this (Monday) afternoon.

The draw was conducted live on Talksport 2 by Bournemouth chairman Jeff Mostyn and Talksport Radio & Sky TV reporter Tony Incenzo.

The third qualifying round fixtures will take place on the weekend of Saturday, October 5.

Winning clubs will receive £11,250 from The FA prize fund while losing clubs will collect £3,750.

The draw for the remaining Sussex sides is as follows:

Dulwich Hamlet v Eastbourne Borough

Weymouth v St Albans City/Worthing

Hartley Wintney/Chichester City v Enfield Town