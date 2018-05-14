First East Preston Academy football festival hailed a success

East Preston FC Academy has celebrated the first Football Festival in the club’s history.

The academy’s two under-nines – Blacks and Whites – squads and the under-13’s squad played several teams from across the district on the first team pitch.

All the under-nines that took part in the first East Preston FC Academy Football Festival

More 200 parents, friends and family cheered on their children from the stands, with non-stop football throughout the day.

Gary Wallis, head of East Preston FC Academy, said “We are delighted that our first-ever Football Festival was a huge success.

“The Academy makes a significant positive impact on our local community and we are grateful to East Preston FC for the support we have been given.”

The event raised more than £700 for the academy, which will be invested in new football training equipment.

The East Preston FC Academy was set up in 2016, the club’s 50th Anniversary, to provide a fun environment for local boys and girls to play, develop and enjoy their football.

For the 2018/2019 season, the club will have an under-eights squad, two for under-tens, and under-12, 14, 15 and 18 squads.

Schoolchildren who are in reception and year one are not left out, either, thanks to the active Mini Kids section.

Starting with a single child, more than 100 players now play football every weekend at the club’s ground in Lashmar Road, East Preston.

Anyone who is interested in playing or coaching for the East Preston FC Academy should send an email to EastPrestonFCAcademy@gmail.com.

The Academy is self-funding and local sponsors are also sought for team strips and training equipment.