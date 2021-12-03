Five-goal show gets Littlehampton Town's league run back on track

Littlehampton have been free-scoring all season / Picture: Stephen Goodger

The win keeps Golds within a point of leaders Saltdean ahead of another hectic schedule of games in the league and FA Vase.

Tom Biggs (2), Dave Herbert, George Gaskin and – inevitably – Joe Benn were on target in their latest win.

They’re at home again this Saturday when Steyning visit St Flora’s Road.

Littlehampton joint boss Mitchell Hand, whose side put 13 past Loxwood in the cup last week, said he was delighted the team had put their recent league defeat at Bexhill firmly behind them.

“It was another really solid performance and great result against Varndeanians,” he said.

“It’s been a good week for us since the loss away to Bexhill and the reaction couldn’t have been better.

“The boys accepted that we may have to adapt slightly in order to be better defensively and we’ve conceded one goal in the last three games which is a massive improvement.

“We now go into another huge week with three league games in seven days, followed by an FA Vase tie.

“So although the fixture schedule is relentless it’s great to be involved in big game after big game.”