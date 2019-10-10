Five-star Arundel see off Storrington - picture special

A superb second half display from Arundel saw them win 5-2 at Storrington in Division 1 on Saturday.

Jack Collins gave the Mullets the lead at the break before Arundel’s second half onslaught. Eli Amoo, Liam Griffin and Collins made it 4-0 after 77 minutes but Connor Hancorn reduced the Swans' arrears. Brad Dean struck to make it five before Jordan Suter grabbed a consolation goal at the death for the hosts. Photographer Derek Martin was at the game - here are his pictures.

Arundel's Matt Noble battles with Storrington skipper Josh Clarke in the air

Storrington's Jacob Parazo

Arundel manager Simon Hull

Arundel captain John Rhodie

