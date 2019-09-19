Five-star Steyning Town advance in RUR Cup

Gerry Murphy admitted that he is ‘pleased to get through to the next round’ after his Steyning Town’s 5-1 victory at home to Selsey in the second round of the RUR Cup on Saturday.

The Barrowmen were two goals up going into the half time break with goals coming from Tiago Andrade and Billy White.

Jamie Weston made it three after the break before Selsey replied almost instantly.

Weston got his second before Harry Kent completed the rout late on.

Murphy said: “We played well against a decent, youthful side in Selsey and are pleased to get through to the next round.

“But our main focus this season is progressing our squad to be strong in the league.

“We ourselves are looking to bring youth into the squad and Harry Kent and Ben Spano who at 17 and 16 respectively did really well Saturday."

The hosts broke the deadlock on 38 minutes through Andrade who poked home form a cross that was poorly dealt with by the Selsey keeper.

Three minutes later, White got on the end of a whipped free-kick to make it two.

Seven minutes after the restart it was three. A swift counter attack saw Weston bear down on goal and he duly finished.

The visitors replied instantly as, from the kick off, Joe Bennett broke clear to slot home.

The hosts then made it four as Weston got his second. Even though the referee had blown for the foul, the goal still counted after the striker’s effort hit the back of the net.

Sub Kent, completed a thumping victory on 82 minutes to give the hosts the win.

Looking forward to next weekend Murphy added: “Loxwood at home this Saturday will be a tough game but one we are looking forward to.

“A few more additions to the squad in the near future will help us maintain or decent start to the season.”

Grant Radmore’s hat-trick helped Steyning to a 4-0 home win over Horsham YMCA in the round two of the Peter Bentley Cup on Tuesday evening.

Andrade netted the other goal in a comprehensive victory.

Steyning Town host Loxwood on Saturday.