Five-star Worthing reach FA Youth Cup first round

Worthing’s under-18 team reached the first round proper of the FA Youth Cup last night with a five-star show at Carshalton.

Worthing fell behind but fought back to win 5-1 with goals from Josh Gould and braces from Ricky Aguiar and Bradley Campbell. They will now entertain Cray Wanderers or Raynes Park in the first round on Tuesday, October 30.

Bradley Campbell celebrates his first goal. Picture by Marcus Hoare

Carshalton went ahead but Worthing levelled a minute before half-time through Gould’s superb flick into the far corner.

Worthing made a strong start to the second half and took the lead when Aguiar beat two players and fired home a left-footed shot from the edge of the penalty area into the bottom corner.

Campbell powerfully netted the third, before Worthing keeper Aaron Relf made an outstanding save.

A superb solo goal from Aguiar made it 4-1, before Campbell completed the scoring ten minutes from time.

Worthing boss Matt Langley said: “It was a result the boys really deserved.

“To hear opposition fans clapping the boys and telling them how much they enjoyed watching them left me very proud of the side and individuals involved.”

Worthing’s under-18 team had progressed in the County Cup on Sunday, with a 13-0 win over Fishersgate Flyers at Woodside Road.

