Former Brighton and Hove Albion defender to help Shoreham climb up the table

Shoreham boss Sammy Donnelly has taken the blame for the club’s bad run of form after a defeat to Langney Wanderers on Saturday saw their winless run extend to 12 games - and has brought in a former Brighton and Hove Albion defender to help out..

Langney took the lead at Middle Road before Tadley Bromage equalised for the Musselmen, but another first half strike and a third goal four minutes from time secured the points for the away side, leaving Shoreham and Donnelly empty handed.

An honest Donnelly accepted the responsibility for the bad run of results, saying he is the only one that should shoulder the blame.

He said: “I’ve got to take the blame to be honest, I pick the team so it’s got to start with me. It’s down to me to get results, that’s where it should start and stop. I am bitterly disappointed. I know in the long run it will turn out alright.

“The pressure is on me, I’m one of these people that puts pressure on myself. I’ve been there before, it doesn’t make for a good weekend.

“Any manager that manages a team, they’ll tell you that a Sunday is a day where even your dog doesn’t like you because you’re not in a good place. If you’re not winning then your Sundays are not good days, neither are your Mondays or Tuesdays, you can’t wait to get playing again to try and turn it around.

“We came up against a side which had a new manager and had a fair bit of experience in their side.

“If you looked at it as a neutral they probably deserved the win. We put up a battle but they scored some good goals. My players gave everything they had on the day.”

Donnelly added that he has brought in Burgess Hill Town assistant Stuart Tuck to his playing squad.

The 44-year-old links up with his son Josh Tuck in a unique father-son combination at the same club.

Shoreham go in search of their first win in 12 games on Saturday when they return to action Middle Road against East Preston.

Donnelly said: “They’re a young side, on their day they can be a force. I can assure you we’ll try to get a result. It will come. We’ll do our best and see where that takes us on Saturday.”

Shoreham XI: Broadbent, Firman, Proto-Gates, Osei, Bromage, J Tuck, Myers, S Tuck, Dalhouse, Bichard, Collyer. Subs: Rhodie.