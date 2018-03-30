Former Brighton and Swindon Town forward completes Worthing switch

Worthing Football Club have bolstered their attacking options by bringing in former Brighton & Hove Albion and Swindon Town forward George Barker.

Barker, 26, has been without a club since leaving Havant & Waterlooville in January, with Worthing boss Adam Hinshelwood getting a deal finalised prior to tomorrow’s deadline for new registrations.

The Portsmouth-born talent worked his way through the youth system at Brighton, signing a professional deal back in 2010 and went on to make several first team appearances for the club.

Barker then switched to Swindon Town, with a loan spell at Tranmere Rovers coming before making a move to Gosport Borough.

Albion youth product Barker played a key role in Havant’s Bostik League Premier Division title win last term - netting against Worthing in both league fixtures in the campaign. He made a handful of appearances for Hawks in the National League South earlier this season but left by mutual consent at the turn of the year.

Baker could make his Worthing bow in tomorrow’s clash at Bostik League play-off chasers Margate.

Hinshelwood: We won't let our season fizzle out