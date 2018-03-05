Former Brighton & Hove Albion striker backs Worthing to reach National League South

Former Brighton & Hove Albion forward Jake Robinson believes Worthing Football Club have the capabilities to reach National League South.

Robinson, now at Billericay Town, netted in his side's 2-1 Bostik League Premier Division defeat at Woodside Road on Saturday.

Substitute Kieron Pamment was the hero for Worthing, getting both goals in the surprise win.

Robinson, 31, who still lives in Sussex and counts Brighton and Whitehawk as two of his former teams, has kept a close eye on Worthing this season.

Worthing manager Adam Hinshelwood and defender Sam Rents were team-mates of Robinson's in their Albion days and the forward said: "I live local still so I do keep an eye of things at Worthing.

"Adam is doing a fantastic job. When he took over they were almost gone already but he's turned it around now. They play lovely football, they've got the pitch to do so, full credit to Adam for turning things around.

"When you are at this level and you've got the facilities that Worthing have, you need to be ambitious. I believes it's a club capable of holding their own in the National League South and once you get to that level you have a rethink and assess from there."

Robinson joined Billericay in the summer and his team are currently a point clear at the top.

The title-chasers have lost four of their last five fixtures and Robinson - whose strike at Worthing was his 25th in the league this season - admits his side must improve if they are to be crowned champions.

He said: "We've hit a rough patch in recent weeks, it's up to us to dig within ourselves now and get back to how we were playing before. If you look at the bigger picture we've had a fantastic season but if you look at the last two weeks we've not been good enough.

"With the cup run and postponements, it's easy to sit there and say we've got these games in hand but we're going to have to start winning games.

"We've got this big backlog, tiredness can't be an excuse as we've got a big squad, we've just got to get back to performing again."

With Robinson and members of his family Sussex-based, could he one day see himself at Woodside Road?

"I'm still contracted to Billericay for the next couple of years but I'll keep in touch with Alex (Parsons), Sam, Adam and the lads," Robinson said.