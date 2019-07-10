Former Brighton midfielder commits to Worthing

Worthing have secured the services of midfielder Danny Barker for another season.

The former Brighton under-18 captain has agreed on a return to Woodside Road next term.

Barker struggled with injury towards the end of the previous campaign as Worthing missed out an Isthmian League Premier Division play-off place.

But the 20-year-old has been a big part of Adam Hinshelwood's plans when fit after joining the club in February 2018 following his departure from Brighton under-23s.

And he will be hoping for better fortunes on the injury front as he looks to cement his spot in midfield for the 2019/20 season.

Barker joins Ollie Pearce, Joel Colbran, Ricky Aguiar, Ross Edwards, Callum Kealy and Jesse Starkey in agreeing to return to Worthing for the upcoming campaign.

