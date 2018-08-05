Former Brighton striker signs for Worthing

Former Albion forward David Ajiboye has signed for Worthing ahead of the upcoming Bostik League Premier Division season.

Ajiboye was released by the Seagulls at the end of last season and spent the early part of pre-season at Maidstone, before heading to Worthing.

The 19-year-old had a loan spell at Woodside Road earlier in his career and Worthing boss Adam Hinshelwood is delighted to get a deal done for the pacy frontman.

He said: "David was at Maidstone but I kept in touch with him over the course of the summer.

"You can't stand in a player's way if they want to trial at a National League club but I stayed in touch with him and he was doing okay.

"However I just felt that if he came and experienced what we had within the squad and how we worked, he'd enjoy it here and that's been the case.

"I'm really pleased we've managed to add David. He brings a lot of pace and a lot of ability.

"I worked with him for two years at Brighton, so I know all about him and he knows all about me which really helps."

Ajiboye was on target for Worthing yesterday in their 2-0 friendly win at Guernsey.