Former Brighton striker thanks 'amazing' Worthing fans following move to Sutton United

Departing Worthing forward David Ajiboye has paid tribute to the club's 'amazing' supporters.

The former Brighton striker completed a switch to National League Sutton United yesterday.

Ajiboye, 20, became manager Matt Gray's first U's signing following his appointment earlier this month.

The move comes off the back of a fine season at Woodside Road for the forward after being released by Brighton last summer.

He was club's leading scorer, netting 21 times in 45 appearances.

And Ajiboye has been quick to thank Worthing for the 'love and support' shown to him over the course of the campaign.

He posted on Twitter: "What a season it has been, plenty of good memories.

"I’ve loved every minute of playing for @worthingfc, but my time has come to an end.

"I just want to say thank you to everyone involved at Worthing for the love and support they have given me and especially the amazing fans."

Goalkeeper Lucas Covolan joined Ajiboye in leaving Worthing, sealing a move to fellow National League outfit Torquay United.

They follow starlet Kwame Poku in departing following his switch to League Two Colchester United.