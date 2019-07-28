Former Brighton youth product and midfielder join Worthing after impressing on trial

dam Hinshelwood says his summer transfer business is nearing completion after completing deals for two new faces.

Trialists Cameron Tutt and Marvin Armstrong have done enough to earn Worthing deals for the upcoming Isthmian League Premier Division campaign.

Both have been with the club throughout the summer and standout displays in friendlies have persuaded Hinshelwood to add them to his squad.

Versatile defender Tutt, 17, was released by Brighton under-18s last season after coming through the youth ranks.

He enjoyed a spell at Haywards Heath Town at the back end of last term, gaining valuable senior football experience.

Hinshelwood feels the defender has grown in confidence over the course of the summer at Worthing and warranted his deal.

Midfielder Armstrong is another to have stood out to both the coaching staff and supporters in pre-season.

Although admitting the new recruit does not fit into Worthing’s style of play, Hinshelwood believes he offers a different dimension to his squad.

“Cameron Tutt has been brilliant for us and improved with every game,” Hinshelwood said.

“He’s now agreed to sign with us.

“He’s a player that has been in the youth set up at Brighton and he has adapted well to how we play.

“The confidence has come from the more games he’s played. He gives that further balance, he’s been excellent.

“Marvin can drive with the ball really well, maybe the other players with got in his position are more passers and like to move the ball around. It will give us a different dimension.

“He breaks up the play really well but he’s got to get better in possession.

“It’s hard because the way we play, he doesn’t really fit into that. But at the same time he gives us something different.

“There’s going to be real competition for places all over the pitch, which is what all successful sides base themselves on.”

Worthing drew 3-3 in their penultimate pre-season friendly at Chichester City yesterday.

Chi striker Callum Overton struck twice to hand the hosts an early 2-0 lead against his former side at Oaklands Park.

But Reece Meekums and Darren Budd both netted before the break to make it 2-2.

Summer signing Ben Mendoza completed the turnaround minutes into the second half, only for Overton to get himself a hat-trick soon after as it ended 3-3.

