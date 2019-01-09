Former Crystal Palace defender receives high praise from Worthing boss Hinshelwood

Adam Hinshelwood hailed ‘excellent’ Jalen Jones following his impressive Worthing debut in the Bostik League Premier Division derby triumph away to struggling rivals Whitehawk.

The former Crystal Palace youth product, 20, has dual-signed from SCFL Premier Division outfit Eastbourne United and netted in the 2-1 victory at neighbours Hawks.

Promising central defender Jones made several appearances for Worthing’s league rivals Merstham last term – featuring when the two teams met at Woodside Road in April.

And after what was a solid first outing for Hinshelwood’s troops, the club boss is looking forward to continuing to work with Jones.

He said: “As debuts go he was excellent, not just because of his goal, but for his performance as a whole.

“He won a lot of aerial duels, and when isolated one-v-one he dealt with that fine.

“He’s calm on the ball and our type of player, if you like.

“Jalen can play with his feet but to have someone with that aerial presence as well, he’s a big lad, so he adds stature to us at the back.

“We do play a certain sort of way, which can take some getting used to, so for someone playing with us for the first time he acquitted himself excellently."

Hinshelwood is a former defender himself and appreciates the attributes of his newest recruit.

Now the Worthing boss is excited to continue working with the centre-back.

He said: "He was a youth-team player at Crystal Palace.

"Jalen is only just 20 so he fits the mould of what we are about.

"He’s got a lot of good physical attributes already.

“If we can coach him and enhance little bits on the ball, he’s someone I’m really looking forward to working with."

Have you read?

Pearce delivers perfect present for Worthing manager Hinshelwood

Burgess Hill Town and former Worthing striker shares picture of horrific injury

Crane injury concern following Worthing's draw at Margate