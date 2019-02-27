Former Forest Green Rovers skipper unveiled as Worthing Academy and youth director

Aarran Racine has been named Worthing's academy and youth director.

The former Forest Green Rovers captain, who was ruled out for the remainder of Worthing's season with a knee injury after limping off in the club's clash against Lewes last month, will take up the new role.

Racine will have three main areas to oversee in the position. The ex-Southampton Academy ace is now manager of the under-18 side, taking over from Matt Langley, and will also oversee the club's under-14, -15 and -16 age group sections.

Supporting the club's flourishing academy with trials, player selection, coaching and matchday support is another area of the defender's resume, while looking at ways to grow and ensure there is continued quality within the Development Centre set up.

Having came through the ranks with Premier League Southampton and played professionally, Racine is eager to help youngsters at the early stages of their careers.

He said: "There’s a real buzz around Worthing FC at the minute and a lot of this is because of the young talent we have in the club now.

"We know that we can grow and I believe my experience in my youth journey and playing career means I can bring something extra and push us on.

"I’m very excited about taking the lead in this new role.”

Worthing chairman Pete Stone felt Racine was an ideal candidate for the position.

He said: "‘The future of Worthing FC depends on our ability to source, coach and develop the outstanding talent that we know exists in our region.

"To do that we need a clear pathway to the first team, we need outstanding coaches

and managers as well as providing an overall football experience that would stand comparison with National and Football League clubs.

"Whilst we are all clearly gutted for Aarran that his knee injury will prevent him from playing for some time, it gives us the opportunity to bring forward the appointment of this role and secure an outstanding footballing personality who is deeply integrated into the fabric of Worthing FC."

Stone thanked departing under-18s manager Langley for his services to the club: “Unfortunately this appointment does mean the departure of current under-18s manager Matt Langley, who has done a superb job in bringing new talent to the club this season.

"We would like to express our thanks and gratitude to him. We wish Matt every success with his next club.”

