Former Hibernian and Crystal Palace goalkeeper finds new club following Worthing release

Kleton Perntreou has swiftly moved to find a new home after his release from Worthing last week.

The former Hibernian and Crystal Palace goalkeeper has joined Southern Counties East Premier Division title-chasers Chatham Town following his departure from Woodside Road.

Albanian-born stopper Perntreou made his Chats debut in their 3-0 home triumph over Bearsted on Saturday.

Perntreou left Worthing having made 30 appearances, with the club's win at Wingate & Finchley last month proving his last outing for Adam Hinshelwood's men.

The Albanian-Greek goalkeeper featured twice for Scottish Premiership side Hibernian in a two-year stay north of the border from 2013-15.

Perntreou then completed a move to Premier League outfit Crystal Palace in 2015, although he never made a first-team appearance before joining Welling United two years later.

The stopper was on the books of National League South Chelmsford City prior to his short stint with Worthing.

