Former Leeds United goalkeeper joins Worthing

Woodside Road. Picture by Stephen Goodger

The 20-year-old left the Whites in June 2020 after a 12-year spell at Elland Road.

He signed his first professional deal at Leeds in June 2019.

The stopper played for Gateshead in the National League North last season and made six appearances before the campaign's curtailment.

The youngster spent time on loan at Northern Premier League Division One East outfit Tadcaster Albion while at Leeds.

He has also represented England at under-15s and under-16s level.

Male becomes the Reds' first permanent goalkeeper since the departure of Lucas Covolan to Torquay United in May 2019