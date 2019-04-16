Former manager rates Worthing team of the early 1990s the best side he was involved with

John Robson has published a book called Family, Football and Friends describing his involvement in non-league football.

The book is full of stories and anecdotes covering the highs and lows of his many years in the game.

Brought up in the north-east, Robbo first moved into the area early in the 1970s after joining the Army.

He played at Basingstoke Town and then under the encouragement of chairman Peter Faulkner joined Waterlooville. After a brief spell with St Johnstone in Scotland, he returned to play for Ville.

When his playing days finished, Robson turned to coaching and was involved in that capacity and as manager at a host of local clubs.

These included Gosport Borough, Petersfield Town, Worthing, Winchester City, Camberley Town and Southwick, with Alan Mullery.

He rates the Worthing team of the early 1990s as the best side he was involved with.

In 1994 they reached the first round of the FA Cup where they lost 3-1 against Bournemouth at Dean Court.

Robbo recounts many characters and incidents illustrating the wonderful world of non-league football.

One of his highlights was a surprise appearance at Wembley in the 1990s.

He said: ‘I had become a good friend of Peter Osgood who lived at Waltham Chase and he’d been asked to field a team for a charity game at Wembley.

‘He invited me to go up with others like Alan Ball and Alan Hudson and told me to bring my gear. When we got there he announced that I was playing centre-forward because his knees were shot to pieces.

‘We played a Northern Ireland team picked by Gerry Armstrong and we won the game 4-2. It is every kid’s dream to play at Wembley and I consider myself very lucky to achieve it.’

His lowest moment came when he was sacked by Winchester City in 2004 on the eve of an FA Vase semi-final.

He added: ‘I was about to take the team for training when the chairman called me in and told me he didn’t think I was the right man for the job.

‘We hadn’t lost a game so I couldn’t understand it. Years later I discovered my contract and it turned out they would have had to pay me £40,000 if they’d won the Vase.

‘The chairman admitted they couldn't afford it.’

The book is on sale next week priced at £12.