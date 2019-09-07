Former Portsmouth triallist and ex-Newcastle and Southampton midfielder joins Worthing

Worthing have bolstered their midfield options with the addition of Olly Long.

Manager Adam Hinshelwood moved to sign the talent ahead of Worthing's FA Cup first round qualifying clash at Hastings United this afternoon.

The 20-year-old arrives at the club having played in the youth ranks at Premier League duo Newcastle and Southampton.

Long, who hails from Horndean, also had a trial at Portsmouth following his release from the Magpies last year.

The midfielder started in the youth teams at Southampton prior to making the move to Newcastle in July 2015.

During his time on Tyneside, Long was part of the under-18s team that reached the FA Youth Cup quarter-final and the under-23s side who were beaten in the Premier League 2 Division 2 play-offs.

However, Long failed to make the step up into the senior team and was released in 2018.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett handed him a trial last year but he failed to earn a contract.

But now Long has switched to Isthmian League Premier Division side Worthing.

