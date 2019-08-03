Former Stoke City striker and Republic of Ireland under-18 international joins Worthing

Shola Ayoola has secured a switch to Worthing.

The former Stoke City academy striker impressed boss Adam Hinshelwood following a trial.

Ayoola, 20, capped by Republic of Ireland at under-18 level, had been searching for a club having returned to the UK this summer after a year in America.

Although failing to register a single first-team appearance prior to his release from the Potters in June 2018, he did net three times in ten games for the club's under-23 side.

Ayoola struck in Worthing's friendly win at Three Bridges last month.

Boss Hinshelwood believes Ayoola will add a different dimension to his attack this season.

He said: "Shola is a big powerful striker who has pace and offers us a different attacking option.

"He will be able to hold the ball up and give us some needed physical presence in certain games.

"He is young and hungry to improve his game and has already settled in great with the rest of the lads."

Ayoola could feature in Worthing's final pre-season friendly at Whyteleafe later today (3pm).

Have you read?

Places still up for grabs ahead of Worthing's season opener

Ian Hart: Brighton selling Lewis Dunk would be a huge own goal

Former Brighton youth product and midfielder join Worthing after impressing on trial