Fortune favours the brave, but Albion were luckless against Tottenham and Manchester United

Fortune favours the brave, but Brighton & Hove Albion have not been on the end of such luck against Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, according to Chris Hughton.

Luckless Albion were again left to rue a game-changing moment against Spurs at Wembley on Tuesday night.

While the home side enjoyed 78 per cent possession in the first half, it had looked as though the scores would be level at half-time.

That was until a cross from Spurs full-back Serge Aurier looped over Mathew Ryan and ended up in the side netting of the goal in the 40th minute.

And while no-one can argue that Mauricio Pochettino’s side were not worthy of their win, sealed by Heung-Min Son late in the second half, the good fortune of the opening goal did effect the game.

It was reminiscent of Albion’s 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford when Ashley Young’s effort took a huge deflection off Lewis Dunk to end up in the back of the net - even to later be given as an own goal.

While agreeing Albion could be down on their luck for such goals, Hughton said it is up to them to change that.

“When you come to these place you need to show composure and quality on the ball,” he said.

“You have to defend well and yes, you need them fortuitous moments that are going to go your way instead of the oppositions.

“We went to Old Trafford and put in a top performance against a really good team and again it was a very fortuitous deflection that changes the game.

“These things happen and what you have to do is force these moment or luck in your favour, the only way you can do that is continue to work hard and continue to try and win games.”