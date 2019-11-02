Graham Potter gives his verdict on Brighton's victory against Norwich

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter praised his team's discipline and patience as they recorded a 2-0 home victory against lowly Norwich City.

Second half goals from substitutes Leandro Trossard and Shane Duffy sealed a deserved three points for Albion who move up to eighth in the Premier League table on 15 points from 11 matches.

Potter said: "It's pleasing to get three points against a team that carry a threat. We had to be disciplined and we were. We needed patience and understanding playing against side that carries a threat."

Norwich hot the bar in the first half through Marco Stiepermann but aside from that they offered very little. They are second bottom on seven points from 11 and look in serious trouble.

It could have worse for the visitors as Albion missed a few chances and Norwich keeper Tim Krul made a number of decent saves.

"Brighton beat us fair and square," said Krul. "We had a good chance in the first half and maybe another day that drops in.

"This isn't like the Championship where half-chances go our way. We have to get our confidence back because you notice after a few chances the confidence goes.

"We need to believe in the philosophy like we have for the past 16 months."