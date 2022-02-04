Graham Potter impressed by returning Brighton midfielder

Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo, right, in action for Ecuador in their recent South American World Cup qualifier against Peru. Picture by Ernesto Benavides/AFP via Getty Images

The 20-year-old, who has been recalled from his season long loan at Belgian club Beerschot, has helped Ecuador come within touching distance of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Caicedo started Ecuador's recent qualifiers against Brazil and Peru, and the midfielder helped La Tri record a pair of 1-1 draws to boost their World Cup aspirations.

Ecuador sit third in the 10-team South American qualifying section. La Tri need one win from their remaining two games to ensure passage to Qatar in November.

Caicedo is set to miss out on a place in Albion's starting XI for their FA Cup fourth round clash at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening - the midfielder does not return from international duty until Saturday morning - but Potter is excited by what he has seen so far from the Ecuadorean.

The Brighton head coach said: "There are always different players, different kinds of attributes. He's a really exciting player.

"We were really impressed with him and really liked what we saw but we're quite strong in that area as well, so it was a balance between him getting game time and playing.

"Since he's come back, he's looked good, he's played well with his national team. He's been away, which has been good and not so good because we've not been able to see him.