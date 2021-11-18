Grateful Worthing boss Hinshelwood has message for travelling fans

Ollie Pearce's goals have been crucial in Worthing's superb run of form / Picture: Marcus Hoare

Adam Hinshelwood says everyone is playing their part in Worthing’s winning run – and that includes their fans.

Hinshelwood’s team have had a superb week on the road, winning 3-0 in the FA Trophy away to high-flying Southern League premier side Hayes and Yeading on Saturday and 3-1 in the Isthmian premier at Hornchurch on Tuesday night.

The midweek win put them EIGHT points clear in top spot. Hinshelwood heaped praise on his players for two excellent performances – and thanked the fans who’d attended both games in good numbers and made a noise from start to finish.

“It’s a real team effort at the moment. Every player is playing his part in the results we’re achieving, right down to the subs who are coming on and working their socks off,” he said.

“And I have to mention the fans. Many went to two away games in the space of four days with all the time and expense that involves, and they really spurred us on, even singing when we were 1-0 down on Tuesday night.”

The comfortable nature of the 3-0 Trophy first round success over Hayes will have made many sit up and take notice, with the hosts having won nine out of their ten league games so far.

Hinshelwood said: “We were excellent from start to finish. It was probably our best performance in terms of a complete 90 minutes.

“It was a nice big pitch and suited us. We had one or two hitting top form and others backing them up. We could have had more than three.”

Aarran Racine, Dayshonne Golding and Dean Cox got the goals and defender Racine was on target again, along with Ollie Pearce and Joel Colbran, as Worthing came from behind at Hornchurch to make it 31 points out of the last 33 in the league.

“We had one missing through illness and a few coughing and spluttering and thought we might struggle. But Hornchurch scoring kicked us into life and we played well,” said the boss.

Now it’s three home games in eight days: they host Cheshunt in the league on Saturday, Seaford in the Sussex Senior Cup on Tuesday and National South Dorking Wanderers in the second round of the Trophy on Saturday week.