Hat-trick from Lewis Finney continues Lancing's perfect start

Lewis Finney hit a hat-trick as Lancing maintained their 100 per cent start in the SCFL Premier Division last night.

The returning striker made it four goals in the opening two fixtures of the new season as his side were 3-2 victors over Horley Town at Culver Road.

Lancers were forced to come from behind to seal a 2-1 opening-day win at Eastbourne United in manager Naim Rouane's first match in senior management on Saturday.

And once again they were involved in a thriller, this time coming out on the right end of a five-goal scoreline.

Finney got his and Lancing’s first nine minutes before the break. A second followed five minutes later but the visitors pulled one back from the penalty spot in first half stoppage time.

Finney completed his treble on 49 minutes, although Horley got it back to 3-2 20 minutes from time.

But Rouane’s men saw out the closing stages to take all three points and move up to fifth.

Steyning were beaten 3-2 by Crawley Down Gatwick at The Shooting Field.

Grant Radmore’s second half double could not prevent Town from suffering successive Premier Division defeats.

Have you read?

Brighton goalkeeper joins Worthing on season-long loan



Injury to former Brighton youth product puts dampener on Worthing's emphatic finish to pre-season



Brighton loan star Matt Clarke set to impress Wayne Rooney after fine start at Derby County