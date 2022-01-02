Action, penalties and goal celebrations from Worthing's 3-1 Isthmian premier win over Horsham at Woodside Road / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Hat-trick of Pearce penalties helps Worthing beat Horsham - match in pictures

A rate hat-trick of penalties saw Worthing to victory over Horsham at Woodside Road.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 2:50 pm
Updated Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 2:53 pm

Eddie Dsane gave the Hornets a first-half lead before Ollie Pearce converted from the spot three times after the break to give Worthing the points - and put them nine clear at the top of the Isthmian premier. Check out the best of the pictures from the match - by Stephen Goodger and Marcus Hoare - on this page and the ones linked and read the match report here. Get the latest from the Worthing camp in the Worthing Herald - out every Thursday.

Action, penalties and goal celebrations from Worthing's 3-1 Isthmian premier win over Horsham at Woodside Road / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Action, penalties and goal celebrations from Worthing's 3-1 Isthmian premier win over Horsham at Woodside Road / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Action, penalties and goal celebrations from Worthing's 3-1 Isthmian premier win over Horsham at Woodside Road / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Action, penalties and goal celebrations from Worthing's 3-1 Isthmian premier win over Horsham at Woodside Road / Picture: Stephen Goodger

