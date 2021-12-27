Heavy rain hits Sussex holiday football programme - Bognor-Worthing among games off

The scene at Hailsham Town - repeated at many grounds across East and West Sussex / Picture: Hailsham Town FC

It's a big day of derbies in the Isthmian and Southern Combination leagues but many won't go ahead as the rain that has fallen across the south over the Christmas period continues.

Bognor v Worthing was called off in an 11.30am pitch inspection BUT the teams have agreed to play it tomorrow (Tues 28th) - which is also a bank holiday - at 3pm.

Among those affected were Little Common, whose big return to their proper home after nearly five years away was ruined when the derby clash at home to Bexhill United in the SCFL premier was called off after a pitch inspection.

Other games called off include: Alfold v Loxwood; Crawley Down Gatwick v Hassocks, Eastbourne Town v Eastbourne United, Lingfield v AFC Uckfield, Littlehampton v Pagham, Newhaven v Peacehaven and Saltdean v AFC Varndeanians in the SCFL premier; Billinghurst v Roffey, Hailsham Town v Seaford and Selsey v Arundel in SCFL division one.

Games on, as of early afternoon, included Whitehawk v Hastings, Burgess Hill v Haywards Heath and Lancing v Chi City in the Isthmian south east, and Horsham-Lewes in the Isthmian premier.