Hinsh admits squad will be stretched by busy run

Worthing Football Club boss Adam Hinshelwood knows his squad will be tested by a busy run of fixtures.

Hinshelwood saw his team let a two-goal lead slip in their 2-2 home draw with second-from-bottom Bostik League Premier Division Harlow Town on Saturday and they now face a run of three games in just eight days.

Worthing, who kicked off a key run of matches by picking up a point against Harlow, now travel to Harrow Borough and Kingstonian – 18th and 13th respectively – in the space of just three days.

It all starts at place-above Harrow on Saturday, with Hinshelwood challenging some of his fringe players to take their chance if they are called upon.

He said: “The games come thick and fast now as we play Saturday and Monday.

“We’ve got players within the squad who are not going to be able to do those because of the physical state they are in, the whole squad is going to be needed now more than ever.

“We’ll definitely have to better than we were against Harlow – roll our sleeves up and give it a really good go in both of these games to come.

“We’ve got to stick together, all be part of it and when you get your opportunity make sure you go and take it. We were very poor and stale in our performance in our last match, so we’ll have to be a lot better than we were in that one.”

Worthing – who remained 19th after the home draw with Harlow – were on the back of a fine run of form.

They’d picked up 12 points from a possible 15 from a run of fixtures all against teams in the top ten.

Hinshelwood once again saw his team caused problems by the long, direct style from an opposing team, adding to concerns he already had.

“To be a good team you have to be able to deal with anything thrown at you, I worry with this team that we can only play one way and against a certain way,” Hinshelwood said.

“We have definitely got to be better. I’d say our second-half performance was the worst we’ve been all season, too many players had an off-day.”

Hinshelwood switched from the usual 3-4-2-1 formation and went 4-3-3 for the final 20 minutes against Harlow.

Worthing’s boss also made all three changes at the same time, taking two of his defenders off, admiting he’d do the same again if the team aren’t firing.

“We always seem to look a threat going forward but seem to be vulnerable at the other end,” Hinshelwood added.

“Once again it wasn’t anything brilliant scintillating football to carve us open, it was a case of dealing with long, direct balls and we have to improve on that. We just seem to struggle when teams do that.”