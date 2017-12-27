Hinsh targets consistency after crucial Worthing win

Adam Hinshelwood wants his Worthing Football Club team to maintain the high standards set following a crucial Bostik League Premier Division Boxing Day win.

First half goals from centre-half Alfie Young and Kieron Pamment were enough to take basement boys Worthing to a key 2-0 home triumph over place-above rivals Burgess Hill Town.

Hinshelwood hailed the overall performance as one of the best since his return as manager earlier in the season and knows his troops have now set the standard.

Victory was a third from their previous four league matches, as they closed the gap on Hillians and safety to just a point.

Should Worthing see off Lowestoft Town at home on Saturday – along with other results going their way – Hinshelwood could see his team off the bottom heading into the new year.

Worthing boss Hinshelwood is not looking too far ahead but feels more performances like the one put in against Hillians will start seeing them moving in the right direction.

Worthing celebrate a goal against Burgess Hill. Picture by Stephen Goodger

“If we keep performing as we have done, especially in these past two, we’ll win 50 per cent of our remaining games – at least,” said manager Hinshelwood.

“It’s hard for a young group to get a consistent level but that is what it’s about. In men’s football you have to keep churning out performances at this level.

“Hopefully we’ll remain confident enough to keep striving on and getting results.

“I thought it was a good performance (against Burgess Hill), probably one of the best from start to finish in my time back at the club.

“We played well against Thurrock on Saturday, the difference was getting the goals in the win (over Burgess Hill).”

Joel Colbran’s superb recovery saw him block Tony Garrod’s effort on the goal-line after 12 minutes.

Colbran’s central defensive partner Young poked home Sam Rents’ corner 13 minutes later as Worthing went ahead.

A strong wind and heavy rain made conditions tricky but Pamment was first to react following an Anthony Di Bernardo parry two minutes before the break to double Worthing’s lead.

The home side stood firm in the closing stages – keeping just a third league clean sheet of the campaign. What could prove to be a valuable three points means Worthing have taken 17 points from their past nine games but Hinshelwood admits the return could have been even better.

He added: “I’m pleased with our recent form but I also look at the points we’ve dropped and lost.

“It could be a lot better and I’ll keep striving until it is where I want it to be, which I know this team can do.

“It’s a good return but I’m a hard taskmaster, I want more, want us to be better and I think performances over the past few weeks have deserved better.”

Worthing welcome Lowestoft Town for their final match of 2017 on Saturday.