Hinshelwood demands Worthing to be 'more clinical' ahead of FA Cup replay

Worthing manager Adam Hinshelwood demands his side to be 'more clinical' ahead of tonight's FA Cup second qualifying round replay at home to St Albans City.

Reece Myles-Meekums' dramatic 96th minute equaliser earned Worthing a draw against National League South opposition, forcing the Saints into making a return trip down to the South Coast to decide who will progress.

After Saturday's late drama, Hinshelwood has now seen how St Albans play, but he doesn't think Worthing should change their approach. He said: "I was pleased with our performance away from home but we'll look back, analyse it and go through it with the players to see if there are any things we thought we could have done better.

"Not sure there will be but we got into their penalty area on a number of occasions so we'd just be looking to be more clinical and take the opportunities when they present themselves."

The third qualifying round was drawn on Monday, with the winners of tonight's tie set to face Weymouth, who are currently fifth in the National League South, in the next round.

However Hinshelwood didn't appear too concerned with the draw. He said: "It's not something that we need to worry about just yet. We've got Tuesday night to get through first and we know that we're going to have to be at our level best and take more of the opportunities when they present themselves on Tuesday.

"It's another tough away game but it's definitely something that we're not going to concern ourselves with just yet."

Their previous FA Cup tie, against Hastings United was decided by Marvin Armstrong's 119th-minute winner, roared on by the home crowd, and HInshelwood hopes home advantage will be crucial again tonight.

He said: "The last few games in particular, they've been excellent and helped us when the games have been tight so no doubt whatsoever that they'll come out in full force for a Tuesday night game again. It's down to us to put on a show and make sure we deliver a good performance."

Tonight's replay kicks off at The Bibby Financial Services Stadium at 7.45pm.