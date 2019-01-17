Hinshelwood expresses concerns over Worthing 'mistakes'

Adam Hinshelwood is growing increasingly frustrated at Worthing's failure to learn from mistakes.

The club are on the back of successive Bostik League Premier Division defeats against promotion rivals Lewes and Dorking Wanderers - both at Woodside Road.

Worthing missed the chance to push themselves back into the play-off places ahead of Saturday's trip to Leatherhead before they travel travel to Brightlingsea Regent on Tuesday.

Hinshelwood was without a number of injured first teamers for the clash with Dorking last time out. But he still felt his side should have put on a better performance and highlighted similar mistakes being made from recent weeks in the defeat.

He said: “It’s a tough period but we’ve just got to keep fighting our way through.

“The concerning thing is we’re making similar mistakes and the players are not learning from it.

“That’s been the tough thing to take from the last few games.

“We’ve got to address it and be tougher to play against.

“They’ve got to learn and take responsibility quite quickly.”

Worthing are hopeful of having at least two of their injury absentees – goalkeeper Kleton Perntreou, Aarran Racine, David Ajiboye, Jesse Starkey, Alex Parsons and Danny Barker – back for the trip to Leatherhead.

But Hinshelwood is definitely going to be without suspended midfield duo Ricky Aguiar and Darren Budd for Saturday's game.

The former Brighton defender is still unsure which players could be available at Fetcham Grove, though.

“We’re still not sure who could be back in contention for Leatherhead,” Hinshelwood said.

“It’s something we’ll have to assess ahead of the weekend.

“It is what it is at this moment in time.”

